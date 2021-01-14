Nigeria: Retired Soldiers Protest Over Non-Payment of Pension Arrears

Retired soldiers yesterday stormed the Ministry of Finance, Abuja, in protest over the non-payment of their pension arrears.

They also demanded the inclusion of officers who fought in the civil war in the military pension scheme.

The President, Ex-servicemen and Family Welfare Association, Anthony Agbas, said the ex-servicemen want a stop on all deductions on the pensions of all retired medical officers.

He equally demanded the payment of the minimum wage arrears accruing to them since 2019.

Agbas delivered a letter to officials of the finance ministry while expressing the hope that their demands would be met without delay.

He said, "We veterans of the Nigerian armed forces are appealing to the President to graciously approve the payment of the minimum wage arrears of pension (20 months), which was approved since April 2019.

"The government should pay the retired officers and soldiers who are still alive security debarment allowances and not a selected few from November 2017 till date as was done by the Ministry of Defence."