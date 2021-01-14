South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa On the Passing of Award-Winning Actress, Lindiwe Ndlovu

13 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture has learnt of the untimely passing of thespian, Lindiwe Ndlovu, who passed away on Monday 11 January.

Ndlovu, who died at the age of 45, was widely known for her role on the Mzansi Magic drama series Lockdown, where she portrayed the character of Sharon.

Ndlovu's career spans over a decade, with roles such as Qondi in Mazinyo Dot Q and SABC1's Ses'Top La. She also landed a range of memorable roles in productions such as Stokvel, Soul City, Scandal, Isidingo, Ifalakhe and Home Affars.

Minister Mthethwa said "Lindiwe was a sterling actress who immersed herself in every single character she portrayed. She was selfless in her craft, a true thespian who was committed to her work. Anyone who experienced her knew that she was an absolute credit to her proffession".

May her soul repose peacefully.

