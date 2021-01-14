Zimbabwe: Machete Robbers Force Businessman, Wife to Be Intimate, Video Record Act

14 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Machete-armed robbers recently broke into a Beitbridge couple's bedroom during the night raid before waking the husband, a businessman and his wife and forced them to be intimate while they video graphed the act from a cellphone.

The suspects also allegedly sprayed the couple with an irritant chemical before escaping with property worth R6 570.

One of the suspects, Luzondano Mudenda (31) of Moniff low-density in Beitbridge appeared at the Beitbridge Magistrates' Courts Tuesday, charged with robbery and possession of dangerous drugs.

He denied the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Toindepi Zhou, who remanded him in custody to February 16 for trial.

Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the court Mudenda in the company of his accomplices, who are still at large, broke into businessman Edson Moyo's home on January 5 this year at around 1 am wielding machetes, axes and logs.

It is the state case they started assaulting Moyo and his wife with an axe handle while others were searching the house for valuables and money. The court heard they stole valuables such as mobile phones, a radio, diamond rings, necklaces, R570 cash and grocery all worth R6 570.

Kuvarega told the court the suspects later forced Moyo and his wife to be intimate while they recorded a video before spraying them with an irritant substance.

The court heard that on January 9 at 3 pm, Moyo saw Mudenda and followed him at a distance until he entered a certain. The next day, Moyo made a report to the police leading to Mudenda's arrest.

Property worth only R20 was recovered from him together with the machete they used to intimidate the victims.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

