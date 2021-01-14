Nigeria: Investing in Music Will Boost Nigeria's Annual GDP - Kex Obax

Following dwindling oil revenue that has compelled Federal Government to borrow funds, the Chief Executive Officer of SGM Records, Desmond Enobakhare, professionally known as Kex Obax, has said that the government could rake in more revenue from Music with proper investment in the sector.

Kex Obax added that with more investors into the music industry, contributions to Nigeria's annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be boosted and the country will have more funds at its disposal.

The Edo State born artiste further described Music as another crude oil that its potentials have not been fully maximised in the country.

In an interview with newsmen, the versatile explained that investing into the sector further entails discovery of talents and creating an enabling environment for them to thrive.

The 22yrs-old said: "Music is another crude oil if we have more investors like me. Aside the fact that I'm a versatile artiste, I'm also a music video director and I also have a record label where I invest in other talents too".

Kex Obax, meanwhile, on his career disclosed he has released a new jam titled 'Bad Gurl', after his official singing of new music act "Sazzy Kiz" through his record label.

While reminding his fans of Jaiye Official Video, the Auchi Polytechnic National Diploma graduate disclosed that his involvement in the industry was not boost it and provide platform for other talents to achieve their dreams.

According to him, that is why Meek Mill , Innocent Idibia professionally known as 2baba, Wizkid, David Adeleke (Davido), Tory Lanez, and Burna Boy are my role models.

Vanguard News Nigeria