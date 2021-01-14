South Africa: MEC Tertuis Simmers On R32 Million Emergency Fund for Masiphumelele Fire Victims

13 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Western Cape Minister of Human Settlements, Tertuis Simmers says the emergency provision of R32 million to the City of Cape Town (CoCT) is to ensure that residents from Masiphumelele who were severely affected during a fire in December are in the short-term assisted with emergency building kits.

Since the emergency funds had been made available from the Western Cape Human Settlements Development Grant (WCHSDG), the CoCT has already cleared the site of all debris, prepared basic infrastructure and erected the first 10 units. Occupancy of these units has also been taken, while access to water and sanitation facilities have also been provided.

It is estimated that between 30 and 50 structures will be erected each day, with 656 families accommodated on part of the affected site and 420 on the local sports field. It is also envisaged that all affected residents should be in the emergency accommodation by 22 February.

As it also important to protect the wetland, which is adjacent to the land that can be developed, this will be fenced-off to separate the waterbody from the land where the emergency structures will be erected. This will further assist in ensuring that houses are not flooded during the winter rainy season.

Minister Simmers said: "As a caring government, it was critical for us to swiftly assist these residents. By making these funds available, we've ensured that the City is in a position where the necessary relief can be provided to the more than 5 000 residents. This intervention also demonstrates what can be achieved when all three spheres of government fully cooperate with each other.

We're also looking forward to receiving the R 70 million, which the National Department of Human Settlements Water and Sanitation (NDoHSWS) committed to. These funds will come from the Provincial Emergency Housing Grant (PEHG) and will assist in providing long term solutions for these residents. Part of this plan is the provision of housing opportunities that consist of Sustainable/Alternative Building Technology (SBT).

I'd like to take this opportunity to also thank those community leaders and members that have been working together with us to ensure a smooth process. I'd like to further call on those who are considering to illegally invade the land while the rebuilding process is underway, as was the attempt this past Sunday, to refrain from doing this, as it will only lead to delays in our efforts to re-block the area."

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.