South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 18,555 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 278 303.

Click here for statistics.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 358 741 with 71 681 new tests conducted since the last report

Regrettably, we report 806 new COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 150, Free State 24, Gauteng 211, Kwa-Zulu Natal 235, Limpopo 14, Mpumalanga 14, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 151 . This brings the total deaths to 35 140 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated these patients

Our recoveries now stand at 1 030 930, representing a recovery rate of 80,6%.