South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 18,555 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

13 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 278 303.

Click here for statistics.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 358 741 with 71 681 new tests conducted since the last report

Regrettably, we report 806 new COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 150, Free State 24, Gauteng 211, Kwa-Zulu Natal 235, Limpopo 14, Mpumalanga 14, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 151 . This brings the total deaths to 35 140 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated these patients

Our recoveries now stand at 1 030 930, representing a recovery rate of 80,6%.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.