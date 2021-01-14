Somalia Ranked World's Least Powerful Passport

Supplied
Somali passport
11 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia is among the least powerful passports globally, according to the 2021 Henley Passport Index.

Somalia with visa-free access to 33 countries was named in the bottom 5 globally, with Pakistan (32 destinations), Iraq (28), Syria (29), Pakistan (32) and Syria (29).

The ranking by Henley and Partners, a citizenship and planning firm, takes into account how many countries can be visited without applying for a visa.

It is done in partnership with the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Japan has the most powerful passport globally, with its citizens enjoying visa-free access to 190 destinations.

The most powerful passports in Africa are Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania and Gambia.

Africa's Top 5

Botswana: 85 destinations visa-free

Namibia: 76 destinations visa-free

Lesotho: 74destinations visa-free

Eswatini: 74 destinations visa-free

Malawi: 73destinations visa-free

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
