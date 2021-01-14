Rwanda: Rwamagana Marathon Challenge 2021 Cancelled

14 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The 2021 edition of the annual Rwamagana Marathon Challenge has been cancelled, according to the Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF).

The event was scheduled for February 16.

Speaking to Times Sport on Wednesday, January 13, RAF President Fidele Mubiligi confirmed the development, stressing that the unfortunate cancellation of the season was due to new guidelines for the prevention of spread of Covid-19.

"Due to the current International and national situation of the ongoing uncertainty created by the rapid spread of Covid-19 which has seriously compromised national and International events, the popular Annual Rwamagana Challenge Marathon 2021 edition is cancelled."

He added "This is done in consideration of the health and wellbeing of Participants, athletes and officials and spectators. The event will be organised in 2022 after an assessment of the situation and directives from the Government health institutions".

The competition was supposed to help athletes prepare for the Kigali International Peace Marathon this year, which is scheduled for June 20.

John Hakizimana and Claudette Mukasakindi won the event last year in the men and women categories respectively.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved.

