Rwanda: Beach Volleyball World Tour Set for June 2021

The World Beach Volleyball Tour star 2 has been rescheduled to June this year.

The event was supposed to take place from February 10 to 14 in Rubavu district in Rwanda, but the organisers decided to call if off due to preventive measures against Covid-19.

According to a statement from the Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB), the decision comes after they held online discussions with the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and agreed to move the competition to later date due to safety reasons.

"The meeting found it necessary to postpone the competition to June 2021 so that we keep a close eye on the progress of the pandemic, and get enough time to properly prepare for the high-level competition," said a statement from FRVB.

The exact dates of the competition have not yet been established but FRVB is required to notify the FIVB of the new dates for the tournament not later than January 15.

The volleyball world tour tournament was initially due to be held in December 2020 but was postponed to 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Japan (men) and The Netherlands, in the women's category, were the winners of the 2019 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour star 1, which was also held in Rubavu, district.

