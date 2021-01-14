Tanzania: Jafo Orders Suspension Tarime Acting District Director

Dar es Salaam — Minister of State in the President's Office-Regional Administration and Local Selemani Jafo has suspended the Acting Director of Tarime Town Council in Mara, Jumanne Yassin, paving a way for investigation over the decision to transport former council's Officer's body Emmanuel Joseph on a vehicle's carrier.

Mr Joseph was the council's head of the department of social development who died on January 10 this year in a car accident in Singida Region.

Mr Jafo tasked his Permanent Secretary Mr Joseph Nyamuhanga in a press statement yesterday, to issue the suspension of Mr Yassin until the investigations are complete.

The suspension order comes, following the pictures that went viral on social media platforms on the evening of January, 13 2021, showing a coffin carrying the casket on the carrier of the car.

In the statement, Mr Jafo has also instructed his permanent secretary to take disciplinary actions against all staff who were involved in the incident which is against the rules, regulations and guidelines of the public service conduct.

According to Jafo, the act is against the Public Service Regulations of Q.7 (1-e) public service as well as Tanzanian traditions and customs.

Jafo also urged ministerial staff to develop a culture of mutual respect, love and appreciation among themselves when fulfilling their responsibilities.