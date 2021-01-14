Tanzania: Jafo Orders Suspension Tarime Acting District Director

14 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — Minister of State in the President's Office-Regional Administration and Local Selemani Jafo has suspended the Acting Director of Tarime Town Council in Mara, Jumanne Yassin, paving a way for investigation over the decision to transport former council's Officer's body Emmanuel Joseph on a vehicle's carrier.

Mr Joseph was the council's head of the department of social development who died on January 10 this year in a car accident in Singida Region.

Mr Jafo tasked his Permanent Secretary Mr Joseph Nyamuhanga in a press statement yesterday, to issue the suspension of Mr Yassin until the investigations are complete.

The suspension order comes, following the pictures that went viral on social media platforms on the evening of January, 13 2021, showing a coffin carrying the casket on the carrier of the car.

In the statement, Mr Jafo has also instructed his permanent secretary to take disciplinary actions against all staff who were involved in the incident which is against the rules, regulations and guidelines of the public service conduct.

According to Jafo, the act is against the Public Service Regulations of Q.7 (1-e) public service as well as Tanzanian traditions and customs.

Jafo also urged ministerial staff to develop a culture of mutual respect, love and appreciation among themselves when fulfilling their responsibilities.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.