Tanzania: 23 Pharmacists On Pccb Radar for Diversion of Medicine From Muhimbili

Dar es Salaam — Diversion of medicines and medical equipment from public hospitals by dishonest workers has been confirmed to be a country's disaster, after the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) yesterday explained how Sh1.2 billion worth drugs were diverted by the unscrupulous pharmacists at the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (Moi).

The anti-corruption bureau's confirmation came hours after The Citizen published a story titled: 'Case exposes how crooked workers divert medicine from Muhimbili National Hospital'.

The story details the case of Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) workers who were sacked for giving patients high quantities of prescribed drugs contrary to disease conditions of patients categorically saying it could be used as a tip of the situation in public hospitals.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the PCCB director general, Brigadier General John Mbungo said in collaboration with Moi they have prevented diversion of medicine and medical equipment worth Sh1.2 billion.

He said at least 23 pharmacists were being investigated by the anti-corruption bureau allegedly for their involvement in the saga claimed to have been done between 2018 and 2020.

Brig Gen Mbungo said the pharmacists are implicated in the saga for lodging false information in the medicine and medical equipment delivery system known as MEDPRO4.