Malawi: Nasimba Dies - Malawi Veteran Football Top Fan

14 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames self-styled lifetime chief supporter, Raphael Greenjan Nasimba, has died after losing a battle to cancer , his family has confirmed.

Nasimba, a former University of Malawi chauffeur for vice chancellor during the time of Zimani Kadzamira, was last week admitted to Zomba Central Hospital.

One of Nasimba's grandsons Humphreys Matias confirmed the death, saying the former Malawi National Football Team chief supporter has been unwell since last year.

"I can confirm that he has passed on'" he said.

Burial will be held at St Mary's cemetery in Zomba. Nasimba was based at St Mary's location for a long time.

