Nigeria: Court Sentences Man to 4 Months Imprisonment for Causing Obstruction

14 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

A Magistrates' Court in Ota, Ogun, on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old vagrant, Abass Adeniyi to four months imprisonment for causing obstruction.

Adeniyi, whose address was not provided, is charged with breach of peace, malicious damage, conspiracy and unlawfully obstruction on a public road.

He pleaded not guilty.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, sentenced the convict without an option of fine.

Adeyemi held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubts.

The magistrate held that reasonable doubt is the traditional and highest, standard of proof that must be exceeded to secure a guilty verdict in a criminal case in a court of law.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Adaraloye told the court that the convict and others, at large, committed the offence on Dec.11,2020, at about 3a.m. at the Idiroko road in Ota.

Adaraloye said that Adeniyi and his accomplices, breached the peace, by unlawfully blocking a public road with sticks and were collecting money from motorists.

He said that the convict also broke the windscreen of a truck, valued at N50,000, belonging to Ajisegiri Ganiu.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 249(d),406,451 and 516 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Israeli Mining Tycoon Steinmetz in Swiss Trial Over Guinea Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.