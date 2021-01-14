Nigeria: Police in Bauchi Parade 20 Suspects of Various Criminal Activities

The Bauchi State Police Command, on Wednesday, paraded 20 suspects for alleged involvement in various criminal offences in the state.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr Lawan Jimta, while parading the suspects, said that the command would not rest on its oars in ensuring a crime-free state.

"During successful operations by the command, 20 high profiled criminals terrorizing the state were arrested," Jimta said, explaining that they were arrested for various offences ranging from thuggery, rape, ritual killings, among others.

"The suspects were arrested based on reliable security reports on those notorious for thuggery (Sara-Suka), phone snatching, and indecent acts, including sex parties.

"They terrorized residents of the state, the command raised a team of detectives, led by the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), who immediately embarked on around the clock operation that resulted in the apprehension of the suspects," he said.

Jimeta said the suspects also conspired among themselves and organised a sex party, in Dass town.

"Exhibits recovered, during the operations, included, one 'Ranki', one 'tsitaka', one machete, one cutlass, (1) locally made AK-49 rifle, Eight (8) knives, a set of shin guard, One face mask and Three (3) handsets," he said.

The police commissioner said that a 19-year-old suspected ritualist, Abdulkadir Haladu, was arrested and a bottle containing suspected female genitalia, was recovered in his house.

Also recovered, were: "Three bottles containing native medicine, one carton containing some native dry medicines tied inside polythene bags. One dry animal skin, two Islamic native blackboards, one calabash, one hoe and two locally made disks," he said.

Jimeta commended all stakeholders for their various contributions towards the success of the command.

"The task has not been an easy one, but in line with our constitutional mandate, the police shall remain fierce, tireless and relentless in committing ourselves towards the safety and security of lives and property," he said

