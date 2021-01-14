Nigeria: Borno Recruits Additional 40 Medical Doctors

14 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has ordered the recruitment of additional 40 medical doctors.

The order was aimed at providing adequate doctors to meet the growing health care needs of the state with increasing population.

The decision was coming four months after the governor had approved the recruitment of 594 health workers-86 medical doctors, 365 nurses and midwives, 45 pharmacists and 100 health technicians and other supportive staff. Zulum, announced his latest approval for 40 doctors after last Tuesday's meeting with the chief executives of seven public hospitals and related institutions located in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area of the state. The meeting, which was held behind closed doors, was centred on improving health care system and ensure effective and qualitative service delivery to the people of the state in accordance with the policy thrust of the Zulum-led administration.

After the meeting, the governor undertook an assessment of the state Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri, and directed the construction of additional ward to decongest the already overcrowded facility.

Zulum also inspected a land acquired by the state government, located opposite the Specialist Hospital, which he said would be used for the expansion of the hospital.

