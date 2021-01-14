Nigeria's Daily Covid-19 Cases Rise to 1,398

14 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded a rise in the number of new cases of Covid-19 infection from 1,270 on Tuesday to 1,398 on Wednesday.

However, the number of deaths dropped from 12 to nine within the same period.

According to the report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) posted on its website Wednesday night, 1,398 new confirmed cases and nine deaths were recorded in Nigeria on Wednesday.

It also said 103,999 cases had been confirmed since the outbreak of Covid-19, while 82,555 persons had been discharged and 1,382 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Out of the 1,398 new cases reported from 23 states, Lagos (542), FCT (131), Oyo (120), Rivers (113), Plateau (111), are leading in high numbers of infections, while Kaduna recorded (71), Kwara (71), Akwa Ibom (34), Sokoto (31), Benue (28), Ogun (27), Kano (26), Kebbi (17), Osun (12), Nasarawa (11), Delta (10), Gombe (10), Bayelsa (9), Borno (9), Edo (8), Ekiti (3), Jigawa (2), and Katsina (2).

