Nigeria: Bauchi Police Parade 22 Suspects for Allegedly Organising Sex Party, Engaging in Theft

The Bauchi State Police Command has paraded 22 persons in connection with offences bordering on thuggery, phone snatching, indecent acts and organising sex party in Dass Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, who stated this while parading the suspects at the command's headquarter yesterday in Bauchi, said the command received intelligence report from Dass LGA which led to the successful arrest of the syndicates.

The state police boss, who was represented by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ahmed Wakil, also said: "The syndicates gained notoriety for thuggery, phone snatching and indecent acts, including sex parties. The command raised a team of detectives led by the commander of Rapid Response Squad, who immediately embarked on a round the clock operation which resulted in their apprehension.

"The police command sustained unwavering efforts towards combating crimes in the state are paying off as the state is gradually becoming crime-free."

In his confession, one of the suspects, Idris Abdullahi, 20, who spoke to journalists, denied having hand in organising the sex party in Dass LGA.

Abdullahi said prior to his arrest, he usually indulged in minor theft, stressing that he has since retired.

"I have no hand in the sex party in Dass LGA. I did not even attend the party. I was at home when I was arrested. I can say that I did engage in minor theft, but I don't know anything about this sex party," he said.