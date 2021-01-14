Nigeria: Bauchi Police Parade 22 Suspects for Allegedly Organising Sex Party, Engaging in Theft

14 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Segun Awofadeji

The Bauchi State Police Command has paraded 22 persons in connection with offences bordering on thuggery, phone snatching, indecent acts and organising sex party in Dass Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, who stated this while parading the suspects at the command's headquarter yesterday in Bauchi, said the command received intelligence report from Dass LGA which led to the successful arrest of the syndicates.

The state police boss, who was represented by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ahmed Wakil, also said: "The syndicates gained notoriety for thuggery, phone snatching and indecent acts, including sex parties. The command raised a team of detectives led by the commander of Rapid Response Squad, who immediately embarked on a round the clock operation which resulted in their apprehension.

"The police command sustained unwavering efforts towards combating crimes in the state are paying off as the state is gradually becoming crime-free."

In his confession, one of the suspects, Idris Abdullahi, 20, who spoke to journalists, denied having hand in organising the sex party in Dass LGA.

Abdullahi said prior to his arrest, he usually indulged in minor theft, stressing that he has since retired.

"I have no hand in the sex party in Dass LGA. I did not even attend the party. I was at home when I was arrested. I can say that I did engage in minor theft, but I don't know anything about this sex party," he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Israeli Mining Tycoon Steinmetz in Swiss Trial Over Guinea Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.