Nigeria: Ex-Customs CG Losses Younger Brother to Covid-19

Port Harcourt — Former Comptroller-General of Customs, Dr. Bernard-Shaw Nwadialo, has lost his younger brother, Ikechukwu Emma Nwadialo, to complications arising from Coronavirus (Covid-19) infections.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, said the late Nwadialo, aged 65, died at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The statement, which was signed by his brother, Nnamdi Obieze Nwadialo, former Correspondent of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) covering the old Rivers State, said the deceased has since been buried in line with Covid-19 protocols.

It said traditional burial rites for the deceased in line with the culture and tradition of Oguta town in Oguta local government area of Imo State.

The statement said the late Nwadialo, who is survived by his widow, Mrs Florence Nwadialo, was a former Commissioner in lmo state Oil Producing Area Development Commission (lSOPADEC), amongst other positions.

It reads in part: "The death has occurred of Mr Ikechukwu Emma Nwadialo. Aged 65, Mr. Nwadilao, who is from Oguta, Imo State, died on January 6th 2021 at Federal Medical Center Owerri due to complications from COVID-19 Virus.

"He is survived by a former Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs, Dr. Bernard-Shaw Nwadialo, his wife Mrs Florence Nwadialo, and brother Nnamdi Obieze-Nwadialo a former Radio Nigeria Correspondent coverind Rivers and Bayelsa States.

"Positions held: (1) One time Commissioner in lmo state Oil Producing Area Development Commission, (lSOPADEC)2009,(2)Senior legislative Assistant(SLA, GL16) To Rt Hon lrona A,Gerald, House of Representative, Federal Republic of Nigeria( 2011---2015), (3) Member lmo State Congress Committee,People's Democratic Party (PDP) 2018, (4) Member, Campaign council,People's Democratic Party(PDP),Oguta LGA,2014 and 2018 (5) Apex Leader, Oguta Ward B,People's Democratic Party(2014 till date).

"(6) Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of lmo State on Special Duties( SA(Special Duties)June 2019---Jan 2020)(7)Chairman Finance Committee,TEAM IRONA FOR Deputy Governor ( 2018). Mr. Ikechukwu Emma Nwadialo was buried immediately after death in keeping with COVID-19 protocols. Oguta Traditional rites of passage will be performed for him in due course."