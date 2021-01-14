Nigeria: UNILAG to Resume Lectures January 25 - Official

13 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

According to UNILAG's communication unit, all lectures will be carried out online.

The Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Wednesday approved January 25 for the resumption of lectures for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Senate of the university, at its meeting in Lagos, approved a revised academic calendar for the institution.

The resumption notice which was contained in a statement by the institution's Principal Assistant Registrar, Communications Unit, Olufadeke Akinleye, said all lectures would be carried out online.

According to her, lectures will run for six weeks on the university's Learning Management System platform before the students commence their examination, also online.

Mrs Akinleye urged all students to visit the institution's website for the details of the revised calendar.

The Academic Staff Union of the Universities (ASUU) had in March 2020, embarked on an indefinite strike nationwide.

The lecturers were agitating for adequate funding of the university system, which was part of agreement reached with the Federal Government in 2009.

They were also calling for the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) in the place of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), among others.

The Federal Government had insisted it would only pay lecturers' allowances with IPPIS but ASUU said it would only agree to UTAS, its home-grown system.

After several meetings and agreements reached between ASUU and the Federal Government, the union suspended its eight-month strike on December 23, 2020.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Israeli Mining Tycoon Steinmetz in Swiss Trial Over Guinea Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.