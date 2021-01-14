Malawi Federalism Pressure Group Registered

A pressure group which was formed to campaign for federal system of government in Malawi led by Dr Bina Shaba has been registered to operate officially as National Federation Movement (Nafemo).

Shaba said the group will be advocating for the adoption of federal system of governance in Malawi.

He said some of its objectives include to protect national resources from corrupt few and some who desire to take leadership roles not to serve the people but to plunder the country's resources.

Nafemo will also encourage citizenry participation in national building by taking the government closer to the people.

" We want to reduce corruption by making the running of the government more open to the citizens. End regionalism and tribalism and all the ills that come with them as we systematically remove the country from the tribe and region of the serving president which has brought us disunity and hatred," said Shaba.

Nafemo will also campaign for equitable distribution of resources so that there is no more pressure mounted to overwhelmed Capital Hill in as far as distribution of national resources is concerned.

"This will see all regions benefiting equally from the national resources we have."

He said the group will ensure ruling political parties do not hijack the progress of other country but work as true vehicles of transforming Malawi.