Malawi Federalism Pressure Group Registered

14 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A pressure group which was formed to campaign for federal system of government in Malawi led by Dr Bina Shaba has been registered to operate officially as National Federation Movement (Nafemo).

Shaba said the group will be advocating for the adoption of federal system of governance in Malawi.

He said some of its objectives include to protect national resources from corrupt few and some who desire to take leadership roles not to serve the people but to plunder the country's resources.

Nafemo will also encourage citizenry participation in national building by taking the government closer to the people.

" We want to reduce corruption by making the running of the government more open to the citizens. End regionalism and tribalism and all the ills that come with them as we systematically remove the country from the tribe and region of the serving president which has brought us disunity and hatred," said Shaba.

Nafemo will also campaign for equitable distribution of resources so that there is no more pressure mounted to overwhelmed Capital Hill in as far as distribution of national resources is concerned.

"This will see all regions benefiting equally from the national resources we have."

He said the group will ensure ruling political parties do not hijack the progress of other country but work as true vehicles of transforming Malawi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.