Tunisia: Mechichi Meets President of Libyan General Union of Chambers of Commerce

13 January 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi met, Wednesday evening, President of the Libyan General Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, Mohamed AbdelKerim Raidh, in the presence of Minister of Economy, Finance and Investment Support Ali Kooli, and President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) Samir Majoul.

The meeting focused on ways to boost Tunisian-Libyan economic cooperation and give impetus to trade between the two countries, a statement of the Prime Ministry reads.

Mechichi stressed the key role of business operators in both countries to promote bilateral cooperation, both in terms of trade and in exploring joint investment opportunities.

He noted that the Tunisian government is constantly working to overcome all difficulties and to establish an adequate business climate for better cooperation.

For his part, Raidh said the Libyan Union and the Tunisian employers' organisation are convinced that greater results can be achieved in bilateral cooperation.

