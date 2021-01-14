Zimbabwe: Govt Tightens Covid-19 Preventive Measures

14 January 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The government has taken measures to increase Covid 19 testing and prevention with healthcare workers expected to join the security forces at roadblocks for purposes of screening people passing through the checkpoints.

Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19 vice chairperson, Professor Amon Murwira yesterday said the health workers to be deployed at the security checkpoints will be mandated to recommend for further screening and testing, people exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms.

"We have agreed that law enforcement should be combined with awareness and also screening. There will be some points where we will actually send doctors to screen people in a car to find out if people are clean and clear in terms of the disease, not only papers.

"The papers do not tell whether you have Covid-19 or not so we are increasing and tightening up the functions of our roadblocks. This is all in the spirit of protecting Zimbabweans," said Prof Murwira.

He added that the deployment of healthcare workers at security checkpoints is aimed at screening even essential service providers to flatten the infection curve.

In addition, they will also advise security personnel to prevent from entering the city centre, people suspected to have been infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, the government has begun fumigating public areas in Harare in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in communities as the country's confirmed cases and deaths continue to soar.

National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said law enforcement agents, working in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Child Care fumigated usually crowded areas in the capital.

Under the operation, Samora Machel Ave (near Holiday Inn), Mbuya Nehanda Street between Speke Avenue and Robert Mugabe Road, Simon Muzenda termini, Corner Chinhoyi and Samora, and Seke Road flyover were all fumigated during the exercise.

