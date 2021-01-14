Botswana: No Need to Panic

Gaborone — Batswana have been advised not to panic as the country's fuel demands will still be met despite the reduction of imported quantities from South Africa.

Speaking to BOPA in Gaborone yesterday, Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security permanent secretary, Mr Mmetla Masire said the reduction of fuel quantities was due to closure of three refineries in South Africa.

He however said the ministry together with petroleum industry stakeholders, had started to increase the quantity of fuel sourced through Namibia and Mozambique to make up for the reduced supply from South Africa."South Africa has reduced its ration of fuel supply to the Southern African countries by almost 40 per cent due to the closure of some its refineries, nevertheless, currently all our filling stations throughout the country still has sufficient fuel supply," he said.

Mr Masire also explained that strategic stock was available as backup but would only be used if the situation deteriorated.

He explained that the ministry was working closely with the petroleum industry to monitor the situation and was ready to address any shortfalls that might occur.

He pleaded with the public to avoid panic purchasing and instead treat the situation as normal.

Source : BOPA