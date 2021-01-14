Botswana: No Need to Panic

13 January 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Taboka Ngwako

Gaborone — Batswana have been advised not to panic as the country's fuel demands will still be met despite the reduction of imported quantities from South Africa.

Speaking to BOPA in Gaborone yesterday, Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security permanent secretary, Mr Mmetla Masire said the reduction of fuel quantities was due to closure of three refineries in South Africa.

He however said the ministry together with petroleum industry stakeholders, had started to increase the quantity of fuel sourced through Namibia and Mozambique to make up for the reduced supply from South Africa."South Africa has reduced its ration of fuel supply to the Southern African countries by almost 40 per cent due to the closure of some its refineries, nevertheless, currently all our filling stations throughout the country still has sufficient fuel supply," he said.

Mr Masire also explained that strategic stock was available as backup but would only be used if the situation deteriorated.

He explained that the ministry was working closely with the petroleum industry to monitor the situation and was ready to address any shortfalls that might occur.

He pleaded with the public to avoid panic purchasing and instead treat the situation as normal.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.