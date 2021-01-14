Zimbabwe: Chin'ono's Challenge Against Placement On Remand Dismissed

13 January 2021
Kubatana.net (Harare)
document

Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube on 13 January 2021 dismissed journalist Hopewell Chin'ono's challenge to his placement on remand on charges of publishing or communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the State.

The magistrate said Section 31 (a) (iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, under which he is being charged, had been declared unconstitutional only in terms of the old Constitution and not the current 2013 Constitution.

In challenging Chin'ono's placement on remand, defence lawyers, led by Harrison Nkomo, had argued that the section in question was invalidated as unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court.

His lawyers had further argued that once a law is declared invalid in terms of the old Constitution, it remains invalid even under the current (2013) Constitution.

It is alleged Chin'ono posted a tweet that falsely reported the death of a child after a physical assault by the police.

Source: Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zimbabwe

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Kubatana.net

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.