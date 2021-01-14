South Africa: Adopt a Pet Shelter in Philippi to Close After 17 Years

13 January 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)

Since its opening in 2003, Adopt A Pet has found permanent homes for thousands of neglected, rescued and rehabilitated dogs and cats. But with the death of founder and funder Cicely Blumberg last year, the shelter is to close its doors. Staff are desperately searching for homes for the remaining 43 dogs and six cats.

"It's very emotional, but I think right now I am more focused on seeing these animals get good homes," said Desiree Harris, the Kennel Manager. The privately run non-profit organisation, which opened in Milnerton in 2003 and moved to Philippi in 2014, found homes for 300 animals in the last 12 months.

Harris, who has been with Adopt A Pet for eight years, said that the stream of animals needing rescuing is constant. "It never ends," she said.

Many of the animals come from the surrounding townships, and the main reasons they are brought in are financial issues or neglect. "It's a lack of education," about nutrition and pet health care, said Harris. "Some people truly love their animals, but don't know how to look after them."

Recently many people have lost their jobs and have tried to surrender their animals, but Adopt A Pet is not in a position to foster, said Harris.

Karin Reissenauer, volunteer and coordinator, said that the organisation had been struggling for some time. Expenses including wages, rent, pet food and healthcare like vaccinations and sterilisations cost between R120,000 and R150,000 a month. It costs around R1,500 per month to keep a dog and some also need medical care including surgery.

Reissenauer said Adopt a Pet was asking other organisations such as TEARS (The Emma Animal Rescue Society) for assistance with fostering, but ideally the animals should go to permanent homes. Adoption fees have been waived and instead they are asking for a donation.

Reissenauer is glad that she has been able to help but, "it's not really feasible to do something like this 24/7 without income".

"It's exhausting. You can't shut down. You actually don't have a personal life any more."

No closing date has been finalised, but once Adopt a Pet closes, other options nearby include the Animal Rescue Organisation.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Israeli Mining Tycoon Steinmetz in Swiss Trial Over Guinea Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.