South Africa: Westville Households Get Electricity After 10 Years

12 January 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)

Nomonde Gwedashe has been living in Westville for more than ten years. On Monday, her home was among 1,000 shacks to get electricity from the municipality. Photo: Joseph Chirume

A thousand shacks were connected to electricity in Westville, Port Elizabeth, on Monday.

They had been relying on illegal connections for over a decade.

The electrification follows several protests where residents demanded electricity from the City.

A thousand shacks in Westville, Port Elizabeth received official electrification for the first time on Monday. It was part of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's plan to address its housing backlog of 80,000 which has seen informal settlements mushrooming across the city.

The Westville informal settlement is one of the oldest in the city. Residents have for years been relying on illegal power connections, which led to a number of protests. At least two children have been electrocuted by uncovered wires.

Westville Residents Community chairperson Sipho Ntsondwa said the power had been switched on at 1,000 of their 1,250 shacks. "We are happy that we now have electricity and the area is bright at night.This is good for everybody because informal connections were dangerous for our children. I hope the municipality will do the same for the 250 remaining shacks," said Ntsondwa.

Resident Nomonde Gwedashe has been living in Westville for more than ten years. She lives with her boyfriend and their young child. "Our lives will improve. I am glad that I can live a better life and will use my electricity sparingly."

Mayoral Committee Member for Electricity and Energy, Luxolo Namette said the electification of the remaining shacks could not be completed because they ran out of circuit breakers. He assured the community that they would return and complete the project in February.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Israeli Mining Tycoon Steinmetz in Swiss Trial Over Guinea Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.