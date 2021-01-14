Botswana: Put Maun Under Lockdown - Kgosi

Maun — A Maun traditional leader has suggested that the village be placed under lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

Saying the 140 cases and five deaths registered in the area since the festive season as well as the discovery of the new variant, Kgosi Babinang Majatsie said opening of schools could also have been delayed.

He attributed soaring COVID-19 figures in the area to the easing of movement in an effort to promote local tourism.

Kgosi Majatsie noted that Maun experienced an influx of tourists during the festive season.

The COVID-19 situation in Maun has reportedly affected some planned activities and forced the closure of some businesses.

One such activity is the launch of a campaign dubbed 'Chencha monyana', the brainchild of Ngamiland traditional leaders, who were concerned about issues of indiscipline among young people.

According to Kgosi Majatsie, the campaign targeted junior and secondary school learners to empower them with traditional values and principles.

The launch, which was planned for yesterday at Maun Senior Secondary School, has since been cancelled.

Meanwhile, a member of the Maun business community, who runs a general dealer at Boseja ward, Mr Itumeleng Kelebetseng said he was forced to temporarily close his business for two weeks.

He said some people tested COVID-19 positive in his area hence the decision to close in order to save lives.

Mr Kelebetseng, who is also councillor for Boseja South ward, stated that employees' salaries would not be affected.

He also stated that the area MP's meetings scheduled for his ward had been cancelled as some targeted attendants were affected.

Mr Kelebetseng expressed concern that some people who were supposed to under home quarantine violated health protocols by roaming the streets and going shopping.

He also complained that some residents were no longer put up water dispensing utensils at their gates for washing hands.

Councillor Kelebetseng called on the community to do the right thing and adhere to all the precautionary measures in place.

He expressed appreciation for the efforts of frontline workers saying though overwhelmed, they continued to do their best.

Source : BOPA