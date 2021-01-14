South Africa: Minister Thoko Didiza On the Passing of Professor Mohamed Karaan

13 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Didiza's message of condolences on the news of the untimely death of Professor Mohamed Karaan

We are greatly saddened to learn about the passing of Professor Mohammad Karaan, a former Dean of the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University and a champion of agriculture and rural development.

Prof Karaan was a giant in South Africa's agriculture, with an enormous contribution to policy and academia. Amongst various roles he served within government is the National Planning Commission (NPC), the Chairperson of the National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC), a board member at the Land Bank and the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), and, most recently, a member of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

"Prof Karaan's passing is a massive loss for the country, at a time when we need leading development thinkers and practitioners like him the most, as the country begins to implement the Economic Recovery Plan. Chapter Six of the National Development Plan was largely drawn from his vision for agricultural and rural development, which emphasised a need for public-private partnership approaches in agricultural development. We should honour his legacy by continuing this approach as part of the broader government agricultural development approach" said Minister Didiza.

"We send our sympathies and prayers to Prof Karaan's family at this challenging time. The agricultural community will miss Prof Karaan's insights and wisdom"

