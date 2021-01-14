Namibia: Lutheran Church in Ohangwena Vandalised

14 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

THE police had to be called to the scene when the Evatelo parish of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (Elcin) near Endola in the Ohangwena region was vandalised two weeks ago.

Telecomcommunication lines near the building were allegedly stolen, and when The Namibian visited the church yesterday, five windows were smashed, but a case was not registered at the police yet.

The church's caretaker, Veikko Hasheela (76), yesterday said the windows were smashed two weeks ago.

He believes the culprits are young people.

Hasheela said the church was built in 2012 and cost the congregants more than N$250 000.

This was not the first time the church was vandalised, he said.

"It also happened last year. Four windows were damaged and we thought it was kids. Last week, when I came to church, I found stones and pieces of glass inside," Hasheela said.

He then alerted other parish members about the incident, he said.

"They told me to inform our constituency councillor, Ferdinand Shifidi, to rebuke them [the young people]," Hasheela said.

Shifidi on Friday made an announcement on Kati FM's early-morning show, 'Lunganda', saying the culprits should stop vandalising the church and surrounds immediately.

Hasheela said three poles belonging to the church were missing.

"They cut the poles and took them with," he said, urging the vandals to "repent".

"If by doing this they think they are hurting us, they are lying to themselves.They are hurting God, because what they are doing is against God's will. We will continue with our work," he said.

This is the second Elcin parish to be vandalised in two weeks.

Two weeks ago burglars allegedly broke into the Ombogodhiya parish office in the Omusati region and burnt church documents.

They also stole a laptop, valued at N$4 000, and two jars of communion wine.

Among the burnt items were Bibles, hymn books and parish announcement books.

Pastor Martha Nekwaya (28) said the incident took place on 28 December last year while she was away for the weekend.

She said she now lives in fear.

It was also not the first time this parish was been broken into.

The church office was burgled last year, when suspects stole N$3 000 in cash, Nekwaya said.

She said a criminal case has been opened at Okahao Police Station.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.