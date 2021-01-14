Namibia: 'We Live Like Flies'

HOMELESS Namibians currently living at the Katutura Youth Complex are pleading for help after the tents they have been living in were destroyed.

One of these residents, Ukaningirua Muharukua, says the heavy rains of the past few weeks have wrecked their tents, which has an enormous impact on the way they are currently living.

"Our tents are leaking, so we sleep on soaked blankets. We try to cover the holes with plastic or canvas bags, but that is not always effective as the rain is very strong," Muharukua says.

MTC in April last year donated 120 tents to shelter 240 homeless Namibians at the Khomasdal Sport Stadium, and Katutura Youth Complex sport facilities.

Another resident, Kaujajua Tjijahura, says they are human and should be treated like other people.

"We live like flies, and are never noticed by the government," he says.

Tjijahura says they receive flour, tins of fish and cooking oil from the government, which is not sufficient to feed an entire family for three weeks.

"They say One Namibia, One Nation, but we feel neglected by the government. We have to bring our problems to light through the media, and even the tents and blankets we have are all thanks to MTC," he says.

The residents say they don't always receive maize meal, and what they receive they use for fat cakes, which do not constitute a proper meal.

Zatutua Hepute (66) says he feels imprisoned and is pleading with good Samaritans to donate blankets to them.

"Every morning we wake up and dry our clothes and blankets, but sometimes when it rains all day we have no choice but to sleep on wet blankets.

"We thank the Lord that our children rarely fall sick, no corona or a cold, but I am sure if there is no help, this situation will worsen," Hepute says.

Tjongora Muharukua, who also lives at the youth complex, says they would appreciate anything they get - be it new tents, food or clothes.

He says they normally cook outside, but the rains have made this impossible, which means they haven't cooked for seven days in a row.

"We try to beg for money to buy bread for dinner. We are not specific about the kind of help we need, because the truth is we suffer in all departments. So, whatever we get we will appreciate so much," he says.