South Africa: North West Declares a Special Provincial Official Funeral for Former MEC Johanna Mmule Maluleke

press release

The late Johanna Mmule Maluleke accorded a Special Provincial Official Funeral

The funeral of the former MEC for Department of Public Works and Roads in the North West Province, Ms Johanna Mmule Maluleke has been declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category Two, and she will be laid to her final resting place tomorrow, Thursday, 14 January, at Mathibestad in Moretele Local Municipality. Ms Maluleke passed away last week Friday, after a long illness.

As a Member of Parliament from 2009 until 2016, Ms Maluleke served in various National Assembly Portfolio Committees, before being deployed as a Member of the North West Provincial Legislature and subsequently a Member of Executive Council for the North West Department of Public Works and Roads from 2016 until 2018.

The President of the Republic of South Africa has also instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast in the North West Province on the day of the funeral of Ms Maluleke, this as a sign of respect to her.

The funeral service which will start at 07h00 at Section 6 Lefatlheng in Mathibestad, will be attended by only 50 people, this in compliance with alert Level 3 Lockdown Regulations and applicable health protocols.

The funeral service will be streamed live on the North West Office of the Premier Facebook page.