South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus Covid-19 On 13 January

13 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of 1pm on 13 January, the Western Cape has 39 491 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 245 343 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 197 224 recoveries.

The Western Cape has recorded 146 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 8628. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

