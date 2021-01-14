South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus Covid-19 On 13 January

press release

As of 1pm on 13 January, the Western Cape has 39 491 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 245 343 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 197 224 recoveries.

The Western Cape has recorded 146 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 8628. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard