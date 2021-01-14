Namibia: Release Dagga Users From Prison - Gun

BORRO Ndungula, the secretary general of Ganja Users of Namibia (GUN), is advocating amnesty for inmates who have been imprisoned due to dagga-related cases, as well as individuals with pending dagga-related cases.

Ndungula recently spoke to The Namibian, saying he has appealed to the government to order the Namibian Police not to arrest people for dagga-related offences as the organisation believes the substance poses no social or health threat.

Ndungula insisted on the acquittal of offenders preceding any discussion on the legalisation of dagga in parliament.

He said he plans to continue his bid to convince the government to repeal the outdated drug law of 1971.

The secretary general wants to persuade the ministries of health, justice, home affairs and safety and security, and trade, and the Office of the Prime Minister that the legalisation of dagga can present social and economic benefits for Namibia.

Ndungula said Namibia is a signatory to the 1988 United Nations Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotics and Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, which requests member states to soften their stance on dagga-related offences.

Although the country is a signatory to the convention, he said the country never ratified it.

"The government tried to table the combating of abuse of drugs bill in 2006, but due to public opposition it was never passed in parliament. However, when motivating the bill, the then minister of safety and security clearly stated that the current drug law is outdated and needs urgent reform," Ndungula said.

The GUN secretary general said the current drug laws violate Article 25 of the Namibian Constitution, which states that racial discrimination and the practice of apartheid ideology are prohibited..

" . . . most of the laws that were enacted from 1945 to 1985 by the racist South African government through the National Party, especially Bantu laws, were apartheid laws meant to specifically oppress and suppress the black population of South Africa and Namibia," he said.

Ndungula said parliament did away with 145 obsolete laws three years ago, yet Act 41 of 1971 remains.

The secretary general believes dagga can relieve chronic pain, improve lung capacity, counter weight loss, regulate and prevent diabetes, fight cancer, and help treat depression.

He also claims the substance shows promise in the treatment of autism and seizures.

The Namibian in November reported that prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's office is chairing a task-force committee to consult on the regulation and controlled use of dagga in Namibia.

This comes after the Ministry of Health and Social Services called on the public for submissions on the matter.

Last year, minister of justice Yvonne Dausab said the matter is also receiving the attention of the Ministry of Justice.

Dausab then said discussions and consultations have commenced, "but I could not speak about the readiness and extent to which Namibia can decriminalise".

The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) reported that 33 countries in the world have permitted the cultivation of cannabis for medical and research purposes.

Some of these countries are part of the Southern African Development Community.