Angola: Covid-19 - Angolan Authorities Announce New Infections, Recoveries

13 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Eighty two new positive cases, 119 recovered ones and 2 deaths is the balance of the last 24hours in the country, that sums a total of 18 425 infections recorded since the beginning of the newcoronavirus pandemic in Angola, in March last year.

Luanda with 59 cases, Moxico (6), Zaire (5), Bié (4), Benguela and Uíge (3 each), Lunda Norte (2), Cabinda, Cuando Cubango and Lunda Sul (1 each) are the most affected provinces in this update, which also informed that in the new cases there are 49 men and 33 women, from 8 to 75 years of age.

The recoveries took place in the provinces of Luanda (82), Zaire (19), Bié (12) and Cuando Cubango (6) citizens, aged between 21 and 61 years old, currently totaling 15,631 hitherto free of the SARS Virus - Cov2 in the country.

The two deaths occurred in Luanda and Cuanza Norte, involving two elderly people (male and female), 71, both Angolans, according to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda .

When updating the data on the pandemic in Angola, the official said we are now facing 2,370 active people, 201 patients hospitalized in the Treatment Centres, 151 in Institutional Quarantine and 3,378 under surveillance of the authorities.

