Liberia: Pump, Tank Company Workers Stage Go-Slow in Demand of Salary Arrears

Robertsport City — Workers at the Pump and Tank

Maintenance Company in Robertsport City, Grand Cape Mount County, have staged an indefinite go-slow in demand of five months 'salary arrears.

The over 25 workers of the company began their go-slow action on Monday, January 11, following what they described as the management's failure on numerous occasions to adhere to its promises to settle the arrears.

Speaking to the Liberia News Agency on Tuesday in Robertsport City, the aggrieved workers' spokesman, Vandy Souka, said the Management of the company has failed to pay them for the work they have been diligently doing over the past five months.

According to Souka, the leadership of the workers has on several occasions engaged management about the payment of their salaries, but to no avail.

Souka named water sale, private household connection of water facilities, water purification, among others, as some of the functions they are performing at the company.

He said during the festive season, the management told them that they would receive at least two months of their salaries, but the holidays came and passed and the promise was not respected.

"During those engagement meetings we were still coming to work and generating income for the company at the various kiosks in Robeetsport City," Souka disclosed.

"We too have families and they are seeing us every day going to work but when the month ends there is nothing to show; our children need to go to school, we need to feed our families too," he added.

The aggrieved workers' spokesman said due to these many challenges they have decided to stay away from all the company's facilities; noting that the management has to settle their arrears before they return to work.

Souka said since Monday, January 11 all the 12 kiosks in Robertsport City have been closed and all the attendants working there have stayed at their various homes.

The kiosk is a distribution station that was built by the Government of Liberia with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to provide safe drinking water to the people of Robertsport City.

In response, the Outstation Manager of Pump and Tank Maintenance Company, Roland Washington, admitted that the company owes the workers, but said the company was working with its partners to ensure that they (workers) get their just pay.

Washington disclosed that the workers' latest action came at a time when he had forwarded the case to the CEO of the company so that it can be amicably addressed.

"The situation is sad; what the workers are saying is true; we have reached out to our CEO and by extension the LWSC Manager so that this can be settled once and for all," Washington said.

He disclosed he will call the workers to a round table conference so that the issue can be addressed and that the go-slow is not the solution.

Meanwhile, Washington is calling on the workers to abandon their go-slow action and meet with the management so that together they can find a common ground.

The Pump and Tank Maintenance Company is currently managing water facilities which are serving the residents of Robertsport City.