Liberia: Moe to Distribute Hand Wash Stations, Health Kits to Public Schools

1 January 2021
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)
By Dudu M. Kamara

MONROVIA Jan. 13 (LINA) - To ensure a sanitary atmosphere on school campuses amidst the global fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, the Ministry of Education (MoE) is to begin the distribution of 3,400 hand-washing stations and hygiene materials to public schools around the country.

Speaking at the official launch held at the Ministerial Complex on Tuesday, Education Minister Ansu Sonii said the hand-washing stations and health kits were provided with funding from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to promote a conducive and safe environment for the Liberian education system.

According to Min. Sonii, the distributions will begin within ten days, stressing that the hand-washing stations and health kits will help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus among the students and their instructors.

"I wish that we could start the distributions together with both private and public schools, but the numbers that are available cannot serve all at the same time, that is why we decided to go one way. But I am hoping that we will be able to make some donations to private schools," Min. Sonii added.

He then commended all partners for their usual cooperation and contribution to the country, particularly the MoE.

Min. Sonii further encouraged all students to take initiatives by taking good care of the hand-washing stations and hygiene materials.

