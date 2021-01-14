Liberia: Workshop On Central Government Payroll Processing Starts in Monrovia

Monrovia, — A one-day education and training workshop to sharpen the knowledge and skills of Human Resource Officers (HRs). Comptrollers and payroll analysts, from spending entities of Central Government on 'Payroll Processing' commences Thursday, January 14, at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town outside Monrovia.

The workshop organized by the Joint Payroll Management Team of the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning will bring together more than 250 participants, including HRs, Comptrollers, and Personnel analysts.

According to a Finance Ministry release issued Wednesday, the workshop will also provide education on the new automated payroll system of government-initiated out of the National Payroll Harmonization and Standardization exercise.

It said focus will be placed on preparation and submission of payroll, payroll adjustments such as replacements, new hiring, promotion, changes to employees' banking details, and other relevant payroll-related adjustments.

The HRs and Comptrollers will also be trained in techniques for managing retirement, detecting ghost employees, and eliminating double and multiple 'dippers' from their payrolls.

At the end of the training, Comptrollers and HRs will increase their knowledge in managing payroll within the limits of their approved appropriations, compliance with budget law and fiscal rules, ensuring timely correction and submission of their payrolls for processing and timely disbursement of employees' salaries.

Facilitators of the training will include experienced professionals from the Liberia Macroeconomic Policy Analysis Center (LIMPAC) and the division of Compensation Expenditure Control (CEC) within the Department of Budget at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.