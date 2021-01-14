Liberia: Workshop On Central Government Payroll Processing Starts in Monrovia

1 January 2021
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Monrovia, — A one-day education and training workshop to sharpen the knowledge and skills of Human Resource Officers (HRs). Comptrollers and payroll analysts, from spending entities of Central Government on 'Payroll Processing' commences Thursday, January 14, at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town outside Monrovia.

The workshop organized by the Joint Payroll Management Team of the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning will bring together more than 250 participants, including HRs, Comptrollers, and Personnel analysts.

According to a Finance Ministry release issued Wednesday, the workshop will also provide education on the new automated payroll system of government-initiated out of the National Payroll Harmonization and Standardization exercise.

It said focus will be placed on preparation and submission of payroll, payroll adjustments such as replacements, new hiring, promotion, changes to employees' banking details, and other relevant payroll-related adjustments.

The HRs and Comptrollers will also be trained in techniques for managing retirement, detecting ghost employees, and eliminating double and multiple 'dippers' from their payrolls.

At the end of the training, Comptrollers and HRs will increase their knowledge in managing payroll within the limits of their approved appropriations, compliance with budget law and fiscal rules, ensuring timely correction and submission of their payrolls for processing and timely disbursement of employees' salaries.

Facilitators of the training will include experienced professionals from the Liberia Macroeconomic Policy Analysis Center (LIMPAC) and the division of Compensation Expenditure Control (CEC) within the Department of Budget at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

Read the original article on LINA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: LINA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Israeli Mining Tycoon Steinmetz in Swiss Trial Over Guinea Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.