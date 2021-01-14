Uganda: Tumukunde Alleges Vote Rigging, Says He Won't Concede Defeat

14 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Monitor Team

Independent presidential candidate, Mr Henry Tumukunde, who has cast his vote from Kisementi polling station in Kampala has questioned the credibility of the election.

Tumukunde alleges that the vote has already been rigged and manipulated. He further claims that the use of alcohol based sanitizers will give room for multiple voting since it washes away the mark to show one has voted.

"I have just voted but look, after using the sanitizer, there is no evidence I have voted anywhere, you can tell the difference," he said.

"How do you buy ink pads bought from Nkrumah to defend elections, these are used for stamping documents when running a small company in Kikuubo," Mr Tumukunde added.

He, however, said if Ugandans turn out in large numbers to vote, it will reduce on the possibility of rigging.

Asked about whether he will concede defeat with the issues raised, Mr Tumukunde said: "Concede about what if people are ticking on top of the table, what you are going to concede anyway but for me I had a clear mission, I was not recruited by anybody in politics, I came to vote and see for myself."

By Steven Mbidde & Ritah Kemigisa

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.