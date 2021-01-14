Angola and Mozambique Analyse Defence and Security Matters

13 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and Mozambique analysed aspects related to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the defence and security domain, in a meeting held between delegations of both countries, states an official note.

According to the note from the Ministry of National Defence and Veterans of the Homeland, aspects related to the strengthening of cooperation between Angola and Mozambique in the military area were at the centre of the meeting held from 12 to 13 this month, in Luanda.

The delegations were headed on the Angolan side by the Minister of National Defence and Veterans of the Homeland, João Ernesto dos Santos "Liberdade", and the Mozambican minister of National Defence , Jaime Bessa Augusto Neto, who headed a delegation made up of four other officials.

The initiative fits in the scope of regular meetings between the defence and security bodies of the two countries.

