Namibia: The Show Is Not Over Yet

More rules and regulations, lockdown extensions and strategies are being put in place by countries across the globe, to minimise the fallout from Covid-19.

Reports one day of a country in Europe tightening-up, then the next day in Asia or Africa.

Closer to home, more recently it was Botswana, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Yesterday it was Namibia's turn, with restrictions extended and no spectators allowed at sporting events. And time limits set on the duration of gatherings, added.

Worldwide governments are in an invidious position.

They are faced with challenges of finding what is best and should be done to delicately balance safeguarding the health of the population with the need for a functional economy.

So unsurprisingly, like elsewhere, here in Namibia too among the people gloom and doom abound all round. Uncertainty incubates worry that in turn can result in stress and panic.

One empathises with the many youngsters who yearn to return to school to resume lessons.

At the start of this new year there is a noticeable absence of those oodles of resolutions and plans on what can and should be done better.

As for the business sector, clearly fewer if any new projects and expansions are being hatched.

It makes the new year's start rather different from what we are accustomed to, doesn't it?

The usual gung-ho ness, energy and can-do-will-do attitude that normally prevails as a new year kicks off, is missing.

That popular expression that the show is not over until the fat lady sings, is often used as a proverb. Cautions how unwise it is to presumptuously project the outcome of an event that is still in progress.

Despite all the talk of a new-normal, uncertainty is a long way from over.

Contemplating the future and planning for more than six months ahead is just a non-starter in the absence of even knowing what that new normal is or what it will be.

Under the prevailing uncertainty, seemingly for now it is best, at home and at work, to just carry on as close to normal as possible.

But one craves for clarity, finds it progressively harder to wait for that fat lady to sing, so that the horrific show finally ends.

At the best of times, for plebs like us, dealing with the public sector, overzealous civil servants, or civil serpents as some would say, and navigating that maze of bureaucracy can be quite challenging.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Namibia is putting e-governance systems in place and in this regard the inland revenue department at the Ministry of Finance appears to be leading the pack.

Electronic governance, more widely known as e-governance, is service provision by the government of a country, using electronic platforms.

The aim is less interaction with officials by making available government services electronically, in a more convenient, efficient, and transparent manner.

Ending with applause for good service rendered by Lydia Handunge at the Ministry of Finance in Windhoek.

Do not just take it from me.

Handunge is so keenly helpful when registering on the Itas platform, as many visiting the tax department will attest.

And minister Ipumbu Shiimi, she is not even a civil servant! Handunge is a security official in the employ of Namibia Protection Services.