South Africa: Eskom Implements Loadshedding

14 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom has announced it will implement Stage 2 loadshedding from Thursday midday until Sunday evening.

This comes after two generation units at the Kusile Power Station tripped due to the failure of the main coal feed conveyor belts supplying coal to the units.

In addition, Eskom said in a statement, a unit each at the Kriel and Duvha tripped due to unforeseen breakdowns.

"We presently have four generation units whose return to service from planned maintenance has been delayed," reads the statement.

The power utility said loadshedding was necessary due to loss of generation capacity overnight.

"Loadshedding is also required to manage the use of the emergency reserves, which will help us contain the stage of loadshedding required. The system remains vulnerable and unpredictable, should any further breakdowns occur, the stage of loadshedding may change at short notice," said Eskom.

Currently, Eskom has 5 358MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 748MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, breakdowns and the outage delays mentioned above.

The power utility said its personnel were working tirelessly to return as much of this capacity to service as soon as possible.

Eskom urged the public to reduce electricity consumption in order to help us minimize loadshedding.

Eskom will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.

