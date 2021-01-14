Namibia: Warriors Squad for CHAN Finals

Namibia coach Bobby Samaria has revealed the 27 Brave Warriors for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) Finals in Cameroon.

The provisional list consisted of 30 players, of which three were dropped; a goalkeeper and two infield players.

The team has been split into three groups; the first group leaves this morning at 11h00 to Johannesburg, the second group will board a direct flight to Addis Ababa at 14h30, and the last group will leave the capital at 16h35 to Johannesburg to meet up with the first group before heading to Addis.

Namibia will face Zambia, Guinea and Tanzania in Group D, and will start their campaign on 19 January against Guinea and then take on Tanzania on 23 January. They will finish off group action against rivals Zambia on 27 JanuaryB

The Brave Warriors squad to Cameroon:

Goalkeepers:

Edward Maova, Ratanda Mbazuvara, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Jonas Mateus.

Defenders:

Emilio Martin, Vitapi Ngaruka, Ivan Kamberipa, Pat-Nevin Uanivi, Aprocious Petrus, Gregory Aukumeb, Johannes Mutanga, Erasmus Ikeinge.

Midfielders:

Alfeus Handura, Dynamo Fredericks, Absalom Iimbondi, Immanuel Heita, Ambrosius Amseb, Wendell Rudath, Gustav Isaak, Llewelyn Stanley, Wesley Katjiteo, Brandon Neibeb, Marcell Papama.

Forwards:

Panduleni Nekundi, Issaskar Gurirab, Deryl Goagoseb and Elmo Kambindu. - nfa.org.na