Zimbabwe: Armed Prison Officer Threatens to Assault Journalist for Filming Sikhala, Chin'ono

14 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

An overzealous armed Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officer Thursday threatened to assault journalist Frank Chikowore at the Harare Magistrates' Courts.

Chikowore, a Harare-based freelance journalist, was filming the arrival of fellow colleague Hopewell Chin'ono and MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala at the courts from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

A short video taken by Chikowore shows him being pushed away from the spot he was filming from by the prison officer only identified as Majacha. The armed prison officer also threatened to assault Chikowore.

However, an unfazed Chikowore dared Majacha to assault him before another prison officer identified as Mhako grabbed the journalist's cell phone he was using to film and attempted to smash it.

But, police officers manning the courts were quick to intervene, and took Chikowore's mobile phone from Mhako before handing it back to journalist.

BREAKING: Prison Officer corks, aims gun at Journalist Frank Chikowore for recording Sikhala, Chin'ono video at court

Visit https://t.co/iVVKatQx0s for more details@misazimbabwe @ZLHRLawyers @nickmangwana @ProfJNMoyo @Wamagaisa @VOAAfrica @Studio7VOA @hwendec @ZANUPF_Official pic.twitter.com/1l5Tshw64X

- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) January 14, 2021

