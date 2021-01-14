Zimbabwe: Chin'ono Denied Bail

14 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono was Thursday denied bail following his arrest last Friday on charges of communicating falsehoods.

Harare Magistrate Lazini Ncube ruled there was overwhelming evidence against Chin'ono and he should be remanded in prison.

He also stated Chin'ono committed the current offence while on bail for two other pending matters, which are before the courts.

He was first arrested in July 2020 for inciting public violence ahead of the foiled #July31 anti-corruption protests.

Chin'ono was arrested for the second offence in November last year following a tweet he posted on government corruption and the state accused him of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

On the latest charge, Chin'ono is accused of publishing falsehoods after posting a tweet that a police officer had assaulted an infant to death last week in Harare.

Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved.

