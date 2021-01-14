Malawi: Covid-19 Vaccine Hoax Disrupt Classes in Kasungu, Police Fired Teargas

Primary school learners around Kasungu municipal town, on Thursday flocked to the streets protesting against alleged Covid-19 vaccine.

The learners said a group of health officials visited their campuses preparing for the Covid-19 vaccine exercise.

However, after being tipped by their teachers, all learners decided to go the street where they were chanting anti-Covid-19 songs.

Police officers intervened by firing teargas in order to disperse them.

Speaking to the media, director of education in the district, Anderson Mtandika while describing the development as worrisome said his office is yet to find out who told the learners such message.

Kasungu district health spokesperson Catherine Yoweli denied to have deployed officers to conduct Covid-19 vaccine exercise to any places.

Yoweli also said that the hospital has no Covid-19 vaccine and that they don't have information if the country have it or not.