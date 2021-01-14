Gambia: Jileng Kunda Project Presents Medical Items to Essau Health Centre

Jileng Kunda Project, a non-profit organization founded in 2019 by Suwaidou Sonko on Wednesday presented medical items to Essau Health Centre.

The items include 1500 tablets (2 bottles of 750) Ibuprofen; ferusul ferrous sulphate 4000 tablets (4 bottles of 1000 each); Acetaminophen 2500 tablets (5 bottles of 500); 2400 pcs facemasks (48 pcs of 50); 800 pcs Alcohol Swaps (8 pcs of 100) and 800 pcs bandages (8pcs of 100 pcs) among others.

Based in Fort Mill South Carolina, USA, the non-profit organisation is focused on broad based approach to help the needs of Gambian communities and to create opportunities for a better and healthier future for people in underdeveloped communities in the country.

Presenting the items, Ousman Sonko, father to Suwaidou Sonko disclosed that Jileng Kunda Project is headed by his daughter based in the US, whose inspiration to get into these kinds of project gives him so much joy and motivation especially when she looks at the condition of Essau Health Centre, which is his birth village.

"We provide educational resources, sustainability programs, healthcare and health education to communities. We want them to survive and thrive, generation after generation." Sonko explained.

According to Mr Sonko, the inspiration for the project came from donations made by Suwaidou's parents in the past to Essau Health Centre and schools in Niumi and Wuli, some of which, he said, Suwaidou herself attended.

Receiving the items, Lamin Fofana, administrator at the Essau Health Centre, thanked the NGO for the foresight, describing the donation as 'timely and worthy'.

Fofana recalled that this was not the first time that the NGO has been extending a helping hand to the hospital, assuring that the items would go a long way in complementing the little resources they have at the Health Centre especially in their quest to expand and reinforce measures on COVID 19 regulations.

