Gambia: Nogjwca Members On Gender Reporting

In an effort to equip journalists on gender reporting and other related issues, Women's Bureau in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare, supported by UNICEF recently organised a three days training for members of Network of Gender Journalists for Women and Cultural Advancement (NoGJWCA) on how to report on FGM/ C, and Child Marriage through media campaign.

The training, which brought both print and electronic media was held at Dinding Lodge in Bwiam, Foni.

Neneh Tourary, assistant director of Information, Education and Communication at Women's Bureau, said reporting on issues of gender based violence is not easy, adding that gender based violence continues to affect communities and has a great impact to national development.

"Addressing issues of gender based violence needs a holistic approach and it needs everybody's participation, and as journalists, it is important to build your capacities on this issues," she said, adding that getting the information is another thing, because reporting gender based violence issues is also critical, especially when it involves a minor, there are certain rules and regulations that needs to be followed.

She also said that last year they trained 25 members of the network, but felt it was not enough.

Madam Tourary therefore called on members to use the knowledge gained and continue reporting on this issues in their newspapers and radio stations. She also thanked UNICEF for their support.

Pateh Baldeh, President of Network of Gender Journalists for Women and Cultural Advancement (NoGJWCA), thanked Women's Bureau and the Ministry of Women Affairs and UNICEF for building the capacity of the network members.

He said the network was formed way in 2009 at Trans Gambia Lodge in Pakalinding, Lower River Region where few selected journalists both from the print and the electronic attended a-week long training on gender reporting.

"We have been working with Women's Bureau and other partners since the establishment of this network and they have been supportive," he said adding that Women's Bureau has been doing very well with other partners.

Mr. Baldeh added that reporting on women and children is not easy, noting that it is therefore necessary to equip ourselves with the information that we are going to present to our media outlets, though there are some cultural and religious barriers when it comes to gender related matters."

