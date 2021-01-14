Gambia: Trust Bank Ltd, Atlas Energy Company Receive Certificates

14 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Entrepreneur Magazine, a business magazine committed to promoting corporate organisations and other institutions in The Gambia recently awarded certificates of appreciation to the Trust Bank Gambia Ltd. and the Atlas Energy Company in recognition of their outstanding patronage of its maiden edition 2020.

The first edition of the magazine was exclusively dedicated to the campaign against covid-19 in The Gambia.

The magazine, however, focuses mainly on private sector contributions and how companies and businesses fulfilled their Corporate Social Responsibility especially amid the fight against the deadly corona virus. The magazine that has carved a niche for itself within a short space of time equally encourages private institutions to be instrumental in their tax compliance and for businesses to fulfil their corporate social responsibilities.

The Entrepreneur in its latest edition features interviews with various individuals regarding the impact of COVID-19 and their opinion on the GCCI initiative and response.

Edi Mass Jobe deserves special commendation for spearheading such a noble initiative that has brought so much relief to Gambians in these trying times.

Omar Mboob, head of banking at Trust Bank Gambia Ltd, who received the certificate, expressed delight to be associated with such an important recognition on behalf of his institution.

"We are quite elated to be featured on the maiden edition of The Entrepreneur Magazine. The publication was quite representative of the business community and showcased most importantly the collective response of the business sector to COVID-19. We at the Trust Bank Gambia limited look forward to more of such publications that would raise awareness of the corporate social responsibilities of business and the sustainable development partnership built over time." he added.

