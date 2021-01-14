Mozambique: Covid-19 - Four More Deaths, and 730 New Cases

Maputo — New infections with the Covid-19 respiratory disease are continuing at an alarming level, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday, 730 new cases were reported - the second highest total of any day since the start of the pandemic. Indeed, the six days with the highest number of new cases all took place within the past week. They were:

8 January - 521

9 January - 879

10 January - 578

11 January - 395

12 January - 662

13 January - 730

That is a total of 3,765 cases, which is almost 16 per cent of all Covid-19 cases ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The death toll is also rising remorselessly. According to a Ministry press release, a further four deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, all of them in Maputo. These latest victims were two men aged 39 and 72, and two women aged 55 and 62. All of them were Mozambican citizens. They were hospitalised in Maputo health units where, despite medical care, their condition continued to deteriorate. Two were declared dead on Tuesday, and two on Wednesday. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 205.

The Ministry release said that, to date, 295,222 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,021 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 910 were from Maputo city, 345 from Maputo province, 335 from Cabo Delgado, 157 from Inhambane, 82 from Gaza, 77 from Sofala, 54 from Manica, 42 from Tete, 14 from Zambezia, and five from Nampula. No tests were reported from Niassa.

1,291 of the tests gave negative results, and 730 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 23,726. An alarming 36 per cent of those tested in the past 24 hours were positive for the virus.

Of the new cases, 713 are Mozambican, four are South African, four are Brazilian, and in nine cases their nationality has not yet been ascertained.

367 are men or boys and 363 are women or girls. 97 are children under the age of 15, and 43 are over 65 years old. In 18 cases, no age information was available.

Once again the great majority of the new cases are from the far south - 311 from Maputo city and 185 from Maputo province. Maputo city and province thus account for almost 68 per cent of all the cases reported on Wednesday. There were also 73 cases from Inhambane, 46 from Gaza, 39 from Manica, 31 from Cabo Delgado, 29 from Sofala, eight from Tete, seven from Zambezia and one from Nampula.

Over the same 24 hour period, 11 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (10 in Maputo city and one in Manica), but 21 new patients were admitted (10 in Maputo city, three in Maputo province, four in Manica, three in Inhambane and one in Sofala). There are now 140 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards - the highest figure since the start of the pandemic. The great majority - 111 - are in Maputo. Six are in Zambezia, five in Tete, four in Manica, three in Nampula, three in Matola, three in Inhambane, two in Gaza, two in Sofala, and one in Cabo Delgado. Niassa is the only province where currently no Covid-19 patients are hospitalised.

The Ministry also reported that a further 112 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (34 in Maputo city, 27 in Maputo province, 24 in Cabo Delgado, 18 in Tete and nine in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 18,282 - which is 77 per cent of all those diagnosed in Mozambique with the coronavirus.

But since the number of new cases continues to far outstrip the number of recoveries, the number of active cases is rising sharply. There are now 5,235 active cases. Their geographical distribution is as follows: Maputo city, 2,811 (53.7 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 642; Manica, 336; Sofala, 301; Cabo Delgado, 194; Inhambane, 191; Gaza, 189; Nampula, 187; Niassa, 148; Zambezia, 118; and Tete, 118.