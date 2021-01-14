Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Municipality Closes St. Mary's Clinic

14 January 2021
263Chat (Harare)

Chitungwiza Municipality has with immediate effect partially closed St. Mary's Clinic after a surge in COVID-19 cases left many of the dormitory town's clinics understaffed.

In a statement, Chitungwiza Town Clerk, Dr Tonderai Kasu indicated that the clinic will remain open for emergency cases only while non-emergency cases have been referred to Zengeza Clinic.

"Over the last one week, seven (7) Chitungwiza City Health Department front line health workers have tested positive for Covid-19 and one (1) of our front line health workers has died after previously having tested positive for Covid-19. We also now have a total of twenty one (21) of our frontline health workers that are currently in self-isolation because they are contacts of the positive cases.

"As a result of the current severe staff shortages, and with immediate effect, Chitungwiza Municipality will be temporarily closing one of its municipal clinics, that is St. Mary's Clinic. This clinic shall remain open for emergency cases only. All non-emergency cases that would normally be seen at St. Mary's shall be attended to at Zengeza Clinic for the time being," said Kasu.

The country has been experiencing a serious surge in COVID-19 cases and as of yesterday, the cumulative cases had hit 24,256.

